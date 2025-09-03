Apple's 1st-ever store in Pune opens tomorrow: Check location

Apple is set to open its latest retail outlet in India tomorrow, the Apple Koregaon Park. The store is located in Pune 's Kopa area and will be the company's first-ever outlet in the city. It is also Apple's fourth retail outlet in India after Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru. The new store will offer a complete range of Apple products and services to customers.

Store offerings The new store will offer complete range of Apple products The Apple Koregaon Park will feature the latest iPhone 16 series, M4-powered MacBook Air, iPad Air with Apple Pencil Pro, and more. Customers can also avail services like Apple Music and Apple TV+, trade-in programs, financing options, and personalized setup services. A dedicated pickup area will make online order collection easier, while business customers can get customized advice from specialized teams at the store.

Eco-friendly initiative It employs 68 staff members The new store employs 68 staff members from 11 Indian states, all trained to deliver Apple's signature customer service. Like other Apple facilities worldwide, the Koregaon Park store is powered entirely by renewable energy and is carbon neutral. This commitment to sustainability reflects Apple's dedication to reducing its environmental impact while providing top-notch services to customers.

Creative sessions Customers can attend 'Today at Apple' sessions Along with shopping, customers can also attend 'Today at Apple' sessions, free daily workshops led by Apple Creatives. These sessions include "Take Better Photos on iPhone," "Capture Ideas on iPad," and "Get Started: Mac." The programs are designed to inspire creativity and also help users make the most of their Apple devices.