Apple shares near longest losing streak since 1991

In 2025, Apple's shares were affected by fears that the company was lagging in integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its products. Despite a recovery in the latter half of the year, when doubts about AI spending started to ease, Apple's nearly 9% gain in 2025 still fell short of the S&P 500 Index's impressive 16% jump.

Cost pressures

Rising component costs impact stock

The recent decline in Apple's shares can also be attributed to rising component costs, particularly memory chips. The surge in demand for these components is driven by the expansion of data centers for AI computing. These cost pressures have contributed to a more than 5% drop in Apple's shares since the start of its current losing streak.