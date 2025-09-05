Next Article
Apple sees 13% growth in India for last fiscal year
Apple just pulled in almost $9 billion from India for the last fiscal year—a 13% boost over last year.
This growth comes as demand for iPhones and MacBooks surged, making India an increasingly important market for Apple while global sales slow and China faces uncertainty.
Apple is doubling down on India
Apple is doubling down on India by opening new stores in Bangalore and Pune, with additional outlets planned for Noida and Mumbai early next year.
To make its devices more accessible, Apple rolled out student discounts, trade-in offers, and card deals.
Plus, about 20% of iPhones are now made locally across five Indian factories—helping Apple cut back on reliance on China and tap into India's rising middle class for future growth.