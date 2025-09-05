Amazon's 1-day deliveries in Kolkata have shot up 170%
Amazon India just saw a huge 170% rise in one-day deliveries in Kolkata compared to last year.
During this period, there has also been a sharp rise in premium and luxury product sales before Durga Puja and Diwali.
To keep up, they've opened a new Fulfilment Centre in Hooghly—making it four across West Bengal.
Investment for better delivery
Amazon is putting serious money into better delivery. Arindam Ganguly from Amazon says the new center helps meet demand for faster service.
They've also hired 1.5 lakh seasonal workers (including thousands right here in West Bengal) to make sure festive orders arrive on time.
Local and national product trends
Kolkata shoppers are picking up smartphones, electronics, groceries, silk saris, and heritage jewelry.
Two-wheeler sales have shot up by 60% this year with MotoCorp and Vida leading the charge.
Smart appliances plus kitchen and furniture items are also trending.
Ganguly adds that recent GST changes will make things easier for local sellers too.