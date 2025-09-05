Amazon's 1-day deliveries in Kolkata have shot up 170% Business Sep 05, 2025

Amazon India just saw a huge 170% rise in one-day deliveries in Kolkata compared to last year.

During this period, there has also been a sharp rise in premium and luxury product sales before Durga Puja and Diwali.

To keep up, they've opened a new Fulfilment Centre in Hooghly—making it four across West Bengal.