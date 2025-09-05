Sensex tanks 650 points, Nifty slides under 24,700 mark
On Friday, the Sensex dropped 650 points to close at about 80,544, while Nifty slid under the key 24,700 mark.
The sharp fall came as investors locked in profits and market volatility spiked—IT stocks took the biggest hit as worries about global growth grew louder.
Sensex opened at 80,544 and hit an intraday high of
If you're tracking investments or just curious about money trends, today's drop signals how quickly markets can turn.
The day started strong with optimism over GST reforms and positive global cues, but that faded fast after weak US job data raised doubts for India's IT sector—a major player in our economy.
Volatility spikes as India VIX jumps to 11.12
Every major sector ended in the red: IT fell most (down 1.5%), while banking and finance weren't far behind.
Rising volatility (India VIX jumped to 11.12) shows investors are feeling nervous right now—especially with both local profit-taking and shaky signals from abroad putting extra pressure on stocks.