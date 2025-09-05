Next Article
Adani Power's shareholders approve stock split
Adani Power just got the green light from shareholders to split its stock.
The vote happened online between August 6 and September 4, 2025, following SEBI's listing rules.
Update to Adani Power's capital structure also approved
The company will divide each existing share into smaller ones.
The e-voting saw strong turnout: over 93% of shares took part, with nearly all votes in favor.
An update to Adani Power's capital structure was also approved during this process.