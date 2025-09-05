Next Article
Broadcom's AI chips are a hit, boosting revenue forecast
Broadcom is riding the AI wave, with its custom chips in high demand from tech giants like Google.
These accelerators help process massive amounts of data quickly—just what's needed for machine learning and modern data centers.
Thanks to this surge, Broadcom expects its fourth-quarter revenue to top Wall Street's predictions.
CEO's upbeat forecast lifts Broadcom shares
CEO Hock Tan says Broadcom's AI chip sales could hit $6.2 billion in Q4, bringing total revenue to about $17.4 billion—higher than analysts expected.
That optimism gave Broadcom shares a 1.6% boost in after-hours trading, showing just how much excitement there is around the company's role in the ongoing AI boom.