Gold prices soar to record highs: What's driving the surge

With US job data showing more people out of work and slower hiring, traders are fully pricing in the Fed to cut rates on September 17. A weaker dollar plus these worries have made gold extra appealing as a safe place for your money right now.

Analysts see gold holding above $3,500 mark

Analysts point to concerns like central banks buying more gold, questions about the Fed's independence, tariff uncertainty, and countries moving away from the dollar.

They see gold holding above $3,500—and if trends continue, prices could even break past $3,700 soon.

The next US jobs report will be one to watch if you're tracking where gold goes next.