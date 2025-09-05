Gold prices soar to record highs: What's driving the surge
Gold just hit near-record highs this Friday, trading at $3,556.21 per ounce globally and ₹10,685 per gram in India.
That's a 3.2% jump this week, fueled by talk of a US Fed rate cut and global tensions shaking things up.
Gold shines brighter as Fed rate cut looms
With US job data showing more people out of work and slower hiring, traders are fully pricing in the Fed to cut rates on September 17.
A weaker dollar plus these worries have made gold extra appealing as a safe place for your money right now.
Analysts see gold holding above $3,500 mark
Analysts point to concerns like central banks buying more gold, questions about the Fed's independence, tariff uncertainty, and countries moving away from the dollar.
They see gold holding above $3,500—and if trends continue, prices could even break past $3,700 soon.
The next US jobs report will be one to watch if you're tracking where gold goes next.