Atlassian buys developer of AI browser Arc for $610M
What's the story
Atlassian, the productivity software giant, has announced its decision to acquire The Browser Company, the developer of AI browsers Arc and Dia. The deal is valued at a whopping $610 million in cash. Mike Cannon-Brookes, CEO and co-founder of Atlassian, said that today's browsers were not built for work but for browsing. He believes this acquisition will redefine how we use browsers in our knowledge-driven AI era.
Future vision
Browser will be built for knowledge workers, says Cannon-Brookes
Cannon-Brookes envisions an AI-powered browser that would be tailored for numerous Software as a Service (SaaS) applications. He said it would be something knowledge workers would love to use every day. The CEO of The Browser Company, Josh Miller, confirmed on X that his company will continue to operate independently under Atlassian and keep developing Dia, the new browser they started working on after stopping new feature development for Arc.
Enhanced capabilities
Acquisition to help The Browser Company hire more talent
Miller also said that the acquisition would enable The Browser Company to hire more talent, ship features faster, and support multiple platforms. The deal is expected to be finalized in the second quarter of Atlassian's fiscal year 2026. Last year, The Browser Company raised $50 million at a valuation of $550 million. To date, it has raised a total of $128 million across several funding rounds from investors like Pace Capital and LinkedIn's Jeff Weiner.
Company profile
The Browser Company recently launched AI browser Dia
Founded in 2019, The Browser Company has taken on some of the biggest players in the industry, including Google and Apple. In 2022, it launched Arc, a customizable browser with generative AI features, an integrated whiteboard and group tab sharing capabilities. Earlier this year, it released Dia in beta mode. It is a simpler browser that lets users interact with an AI assistant about multiple browser tabs simultaneously.