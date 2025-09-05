Atlassian buys developer of AI browser Arc for $610M

Atlassian, the productivity software giant, has announced its decision to acquire The Browser Company, the developer of AI browsers Arc and Dia. The deal is valued at a whopping $610 million in cash. Mike Cannon-Brookes, CEO and co-founder of Atlassian, said that today's browsers were not built for work but for browsing. He believes this acquisition will redefine how we use browsers in our knowledge-driven AI era.

Future vision Browser will be built for knowledge workers, says Cannon-Brookes Cannon-Brookes envisions an AI-powered browser that would be tailored for numerous Software as a Service (SaaS) applications. He said it would be something knowledge workers would love to use every day. The CEO of The Browser Company, Josh Miller, confirmed on X that his company will continue to operate independently under Atlassian and keep developing Dia, the new browser they started working on after stopping new feature development for Arc.

Enhanced capabilities Acquisition to help The Browser Company hire more talent Miller also said that the acquisition would enable The Browser Company to hire more talent, ship features faster, and support multiple platforms. The deal is expected to be finalized in the second quarter of Atlassian's fiscal year 2026. Last year, The Browser Company raised $50 million at a valuation of $550 million. To date, it has raised a total of $128 million across several funding rounds from investors like Pace Capital and LinkedIn's Jeff Weiner.