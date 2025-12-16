Archna Vyas becomes Gates Foundation's India Country Director

Vyas's new role comes as the foundation works to support India's big "Viksit Bharat@2047" vision—basically, helping India become a developed nation by 2047. The foundation has backed projects in India since 2003, focusing on things like poverty reduction and financial inclusion. Vyas has highlighted that India's model of innovation is influencing global development solutions, showing how partnerships can make real change.

Who is Archna Vyas?

Vyas joined the Gates Foundation in 2014 and has worked on policy, advocacy, and partnerships across areas like nutrition, digital infrastructure, agriculture, and women's empowerment.

She steps into the role after Hari Menon, who led the India office since 2019 and will soon move into a global leadership spot at the foundation.