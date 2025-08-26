Arvind Fashions announces ₹1.60 dividend per share

AGM highlights

At the meeting, they signed off on this year's financials and confirmed Sanjaybhai Shrenikbhai Lalbhai and Suresh Jayaraman will stay on as Directors.

Amisha Jain is now officially Director (Executive) while continuing as Managing Director & CEO.

The board also brought in N.V. Kathiria & Associates as Secretarial Auditors for five years, and shareholders gave a thumbs-up to new stock options for employees—showing the company's focus on both transparency and rewarding its team.