Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurates ₹870cr tempered glass factory in Noida

By Akash Pandey 03:16 pm Aug 30, 202503:16 pm

Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has inaugurated a new tempered glass screen protector factory in Noida. The facility, set up by Optiemus Infracom, comes with an investment of ₹870 crore. The first phase of the project has already seen an investment of ₹70 crore and has a production capacity of 25 million units per annum. It is expected to create direct employment for over 600 people.