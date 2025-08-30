Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurates ₹870cr tempered glass factory in Noida
Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has inaugurated a new tempered glass screen protector factory in Noida. The facility, set up by Optiemus Infracom, comes with an investment of ₹870 crore. The first phase of the project has already seen an investment of ₹70 crore and has a production capacity of 25 million units per annum. It is expected to create direct employment for over 600 people.
Optiemus Infracom recently launched RhinoTech, a range of Made-in-India tempered glass screen protectors. The product uses glass engineered by US-based Corning and is the first of its kind in India. Vaishnaw said that Optiemus is a key player in India's fast-growing electronics manufacturing ecosystem and that production of covered glass from Corning will begin by the end of this year.
Vaishnaw also suggested that Optiemus should consider increasing its research team from 40 to 400. The company's Chairman, Ashok Kumar Gupta, announced plans for a second phase of the factory. This will see an increase in capacity to 200 million units per annum for local and global markets, with an additional investment of ₹800 crore. The expansion is expected to create over 4,500 direct job opportunities.
#WATCH | Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurates India's First Manufacturing Plant for Tempered Glass, 'Optiemus Infracom Limited' in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/axfZ1Uxnw6— ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2025