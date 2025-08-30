Next Article
FPIs pull out ₹14,323cr from Indian markets in 4 days
Between August 25 and August 29, 2025, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) withdrew a hefty ₹14,323 crore from Indian markets—their fourth straight day of selling.
Most of this exit hit the equity segment, which alone saw outflows of ₹13,634 crore as global uncertainties and local economic worries made investors cautious.
Mixed trend in debt market
While equities took a big hit, the debt market was more mixed—one category actually saw inflows of ₹721 crore while another faced outflows over ₹1,400 crore.
The rupee slipped slightly against the dollar during these days.
Analysts say factors like higher US tariffs on Indian exports and underwhelming corporate results added to the selling pressure.