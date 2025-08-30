Bluejay raises $4 million to test AI voice agents
Bluejay, a San Francisco startup founded this year by former Amazon and Microsoft engineers Rohan Vasishth and Faraz Siddiqi, just landed $4 million in seed funding.
The round was led by Floodgate, with support from Y Combinator, Peak XV, Homebrew, and notable AI industry execs.
Bluejay's platform stands out by testing AI voice agents through simulated users with different accents, languages, background noise, and personalities—making sure these bots work well for everyone.
Bluejay's tech compresses a month of interactions into minutes
Bluejay's technology packs a month of AI interactions into just minutes, so issues get caught early and companies can keep tabs on their bots after launch.
This approach may build trust for businesses relying on AI—something older manual testing might miss.
Already working out of a hacker house in San Francisco, Bluejay is looking to grow its team as it takes on rivals like Braintrust and Arize AI in the quality assurance game.