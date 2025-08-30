Bluejay raises $4 million to test AI voice agents

Bluejay's tech compresses a month of interactions into minutes

Bluejay's technology packs a month of AI interactions into just minutes, so issues get caught early and companies can keep tabs on their bots after launch.

This approach may build trust for businesses relying on AI—something older manual testing might miss.

Already working out of a hacker house in San Francisco, Bluejay is looking to grow its team as it takes on rivals like Braintrust and Arize AI in the quality assurance game.