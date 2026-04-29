Asia AI boom shifts semiconductor focus to MLCCs, substrates, TCB
The AI boom across Asia is changing what matters most in the semiconductor world.
Instead of just big names like TSMC and Samsung making chips for NVIDIA, everyone's now watching smaller but crucial parts, like multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), chip substrates, and thermal compression bonding (TCB), because they're essential for powering today's AI systems.
With demand for AI infrastructure exploding, prices for these components have shot up, sending the stock prices of companies like Unimicron and Ibiden soaring.
AI demand tightens MLCC supply
AI servers need way more MLCCs than regular ones, which is tightening supply and pushing some manufacturers to consider price hikes.
This shortage could actually help Japanese companies like Murata and Taiyo Yuden, who are already struggling to keep up with orders.
As AI keeps growing fast, expect these behind-the-scenes components (and the companies making them) to become even bigger players in tech.