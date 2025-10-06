Next Article
Asian Development Bank urges India to join CPTPP trade pact
Business
India is being encouraged to build closer economic links across Asia and take another look at joining the CPTPP trade pact.
Erik Berglof, chief economist at the AIIB, says this move could help India address tricky trade barriers and open up new export opportunities.
Berglof's insights on India's economic strategy
Higher US tariffs now threaten India's exports to America—potentially slowing growth and investments back home.
Berglof points out that teaming up with Asian partners like ASEAN could boost India's resilience, while investing in infrastructure and supporting more women in the workforce are key for long-term growth.
His advice comes at a time when India needs fresh strategies to stay competitive in a changing global economy.