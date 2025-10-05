Maharashtra's 'Shark Tank' for local entrepreneurs takes off

ENIGMA aims to launch 150 startups this year

ENIGMA plans to launch 150 entrepreneurs this year and double that in the next three years, marking a big shift as local governments start actively supporting innovation.

With backing from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and think tank MITRA, the goal is to make it easier for young founders across Maharashtra—not just in big cities—to get funding, guidance, and a real shot at success.

This push could mean more jobs, fresh ideas, and opportunities where they're needed most.