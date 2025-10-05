Maharashtra's 'Shark Tank' for local entrepreneurs takes off
Maharashtra just launched ENIGMA, a pilot project in Jalgaon district inspired by Shark Tank, to help new entrepreneurs turn their ideas into reality.
Kicked off in September 2025, the program connects founders with mentors and networks.
Over 100 startups—ranging from banana-fiber clothing to pooled taxi services—are being carefully reviewed by experts.
ENIGMA aims to launch 150 startups this year
ENIGMA plans to launch 150 entrepreneurs this year and double that in the next three years, marking a big shift as local governments start actively supporting innovation.
With backing from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and think tank MITRA, the goal is to make it easier for young founders across Maharashtra—not just in big cities—to get funding, guidance, and a real shot at success.
This push could mean more jobs, fresh ideas, and opportunities where they're needed most.