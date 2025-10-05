Toyota's $1.5 billion bet on future tech

Two tracks, 1 goal: Toyota's comprehensive approach to innovation

Toyota's plan has two tracks: one arm (Toyota Invention Partners Co.) is putting $670 million into early-stage Japanese startups with big long-term ideas—sometimes supporting them for decades.

The other (Woven Capital) is rolling out an $800 million fund for 20-25 later-stage startups around the world.

Both arms feed into Toyota's wider innovation push, including their Woven City prototype near Mount Fuji—a real-world lab for testing new tech and shaping what mobility could look like in years to come.