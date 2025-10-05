Toyota's $1.5 billion bet on future tech
Toyota just announced a $1.5 billion investment to back startups working on mobility, AI, climate tech, and automation.
Revealed on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, this move is all about catching the next wave of innovation and keeping Toyota at the forefront of future tech.
Two tracks, 1 goal: Toyota's comprehensive approach to innovation
Toyota's plan has two tracks: one arm (Toyota Invention Partners Co.) is putting $670 million into early-stage Japanese startups with big long-term ideas—sometimes supporting them for decades.
The other (Woven Capital) is rolling out an $800 million fund for 20-25 later-stage startups around the world.
Both arms feed into Toyota's wider innovation push, including their Woven City prototype near Mount Fuji—a real-world lab for testing new tech and shaping what mobility could look like in years to come.