Next Article
India, Qatar to discuss CEPA during Piyush Goyal's Doha visit
Business
India and Qatar are expected to finalize the terms of reference for a free trade agreement this week.
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is heading to Doha on October 6, where he'll meet his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, for talks aimed at boosting economic ties.
Goyal's visit to Qatar
Goyal's visit will focus on doubling trade between the two countries—from $14 billion to $28 billion over five years—with the aim of boosting trade through a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).
Both sides will also talk about breaking down trade barriers and teaming up in areas like finance, agriculture, and healthcare.
This move is part of India's bigger push to strengthen partnerships with Gulf nations like Qatar.