India, Qatar to discuss CEPA during Piyush Goyal's Doha visit

Goyal's visit to Qatar

Goyal's visit will focus on doubling trade between the two countries—from $14 billion to $28 billion over five years—with the aim of boosting trade through a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

Both sides will also talk about breaking down trade barriers and teaming up in areas like finance, agriculture, and healthcare.

This move is part of India's bigger push to strengthen partnerships with Gulf nations like Qatar.