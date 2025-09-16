Asian markets get a boost at the open
Asian markets got a boost at the open following a strong rally on Wall Street, with investors betting the US Federal Reserve will soon cut interest rates.
Stocks in Japan, Australia, and South Korea all rose, nudging the MSCI Asia-Pacific Index close to its record high.
Traders are betting on a Fed rate cut
A possible Fed rate cut—expected this week—has everyone watching.
With US job growth slowing and inflation staying steady (but still above target), traders are hoping for lower rates to keep markets buzzing.
The Fed's next moves could shape how much borrowing costs drop in the months ahead.
Other factors adding to the market momentum
Confidence got an extra lift from news of a US-China TikTok deal and a steady dollar.
Plus, JPMorgan is shaking up its emerging-market bond index by reducing China and India's share, which could send more investment toward smaller economies.