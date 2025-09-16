Nikkei 225 hits all-time high as US lowers auto tariffs

A strong Nikkei signals global investors are feeling upbeat about Asia's economy. Other Asian markets got a boost too—South Korea's Kospi and Australia's ASX200 both edged up, while Hong Kong looked set to open higher. Much of this optimism follows positive vibes from recent US-China trade discussions.

It wasn't just policy news—Japanese companies are crushing it.

SoftBank jumped over 10%, benefiting from its AI investments and partnerships with Oracle and OpenAI, while Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is up by 70% and Fujikura has soared by over 115% this year.

Strong corporate results plus easing trade tensions are keeping Asia's markets on a roll right now.