JPMorgan's index tweak could shift investment focus from big bond issuers
Business
JPMorgan Chase is set to lower the cap for big bond issuers like China and India in its emerging-market index—from 10% down to 9% by mid-2026.
The idea? Spread investments more evenly across regions and give smaller countries a bigger slice of the pie.
Major impact on investment flows
With less weight on giants like China, Indonesia, and Mexico, countries such as Thailand, Poland, South Africa, and Brazil are likely to see more investment coming their way.
JPMorgan made this move after clients pointed out that a lower cap reduces risk and helps boost overall returns.
This index is a major benchmark for global debt funds—so these changes could shift where big money flows next.