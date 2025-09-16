BYD's stock tumbles 30% as EV price wars intensify

BYD has cut its 2025 delivery target by nearly a million cars and reported a 30% profit drop last quarter—the first dip in more than three years. This shows how tough the EV market is getting, with shrinking profits and tighter margins even for the biggest players.

Beijing's clampdown on discounting poses challenges for BYD

Beijing is clamping down on aggressive discounting to rein in excessive competition, making BYD's usual playbook less effective.

The company also has an aging lineup and won't launch new models until 2026.

Still, analysts expect BYD's international sales to hit nearly one million cars this year thanks to ramped-up global production—even as local rivals like Geely are catching up fast at home.