'Gaming ban fallout': 2,000 layoffs across big names

Experts warn total layoffs could reach 5,000-6,000 as the industry adjusts. Even senior leaders are exiting as companies wind down operations—about a quarter of staff were let go before the ban even kicked in.

Zupee is pivoting to social games

Gameskraft is likely to lay off most of its 700 employees after October 31. MPL lost half its revenue after the ban and is undergoing layoffs.

Zupee laid off 30% of its staff, set up a ₹1 crore medical fund to help out, and is now pivoting to social games for its massive user base.