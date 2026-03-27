Asian markets open lower on Iran talks delay
Business
Asian markets opened lower on Friday, with losses in Japan and South Korea.
The main reason? Ongoing tensions in the Middle East, especially developments in talks with Iran.
Even though US President Trump delayed the negotiation deadline (which lifted US equity futures by about 0.5%), worries about oil prices and inflation are back as the Strait of Hormuz stays mostly closed.
Global impact of Middle East tensions
The conflict in the Middle East is making global markets jumpy. On Thursday, US Treasury yields climbed (the 10-year hit 4.41%), while gold and silver both advanced on Friday as investors played it safe.
The dollar slipped just a bit. All this shows how quickly world events, especially around energy, can shake up financial markets and impact everyone's wallets.