Asian markets recover on rate cut hopes, US-China trade tensions loom Business Oct 15, 2025

Asian stock markets bounced back this week, thanks to growing hopes that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates soon—possibly as early as October.

This positive vibe helped markets in Japan, South Korea, and Australia recover after a rough few days, even as US-China trade tensions continued to make headlines.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments about labor market struggles fueled the optimism, with many investors now betting on more rate cuts ahead.