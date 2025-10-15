ICICI Prudential Life to raise ₹1,200 crore via debt Business Oct 15, 2025

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance is set to raise ₹1,200 crore by issuing new subordinated debt.

This move helps them replace an earlier ₹1,200 crore loan from 2020 that's due next November.

The board has signed off on this plan to keep things running smoothly.