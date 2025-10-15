Next Article
ICICI Prudential Life to raise ₹1,200 crore via debt
Business
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance is set to raise ₹1,200 crore by issuing new subordinated debt.
This move helps them replace an earlier ₹1,200 crore loan from 2020 that's due next November.
The board has signed off on this plan to keep things running smoothly.
Company's finances remain strong
Even with this shuffle, ICICI Prudential's finances look strong—their debt programs just got reaffirmed with a top Icra AAA (Stable) rating.
Their solvency ratio sits at 213.2% as of September 2025, way above the required 150%, showing they're managing their money and risks responsibly.