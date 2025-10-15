LG Electronics zooms 50% on debut, tops parent co Business Oct 15, 2025

LG Electronics India just had a blockbuster stock market debut on Tuesday, opening at ₹1,710—a whopping 50% jump over its issue price of ₹1,140.

The company's value shot up to nearly $13 billion, even topping its parent company back in Korea.

The IPO was a hot ticket, oversubscribed by 54 times with bids totaling almost ₹4.4 lakh crore for shares worth just ₹11,607 crore.