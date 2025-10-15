Next Article
LG Electronics zooms 50% on debut, tops parent co
Business
LG Electronics India just had a blockbuster stock market debut on Tuesday, opening at ₹1,710—a whopping 50% jump over its issue price of ₹1,140.
The company's value shot up to nearly $13 billion, even topping its parent company back in Korea.
The IPO was a hot ticket, oversubscribed by 54 times with bids totaling almost ₹4.4 lakh crore for shares worth just ₹11,607 crore.
Brokerages bullish on stock
Trading was buzzing, with nearly 7 crore shares changing hands on NSE and close to 79 lakh on BSE.
The stock closed at ₹1,689—up 48% from the issue price.
Brokerages are optimistic: Motilal Oswal set a target of ₹1,800, ICICI Securities at ₹1,700, and Emkay Global at ₹2,050.