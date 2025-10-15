Next Article
IMF-World Bank meet: Anuradha Thakur to lead Indian delegation
India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is skipping this week's World Bank and IMF meetings in Washington DC, as the US recently imposed a 50% tariff on Indian goods—including a 25% penalty related to India's purchases of Russian oil.
Instead, Anuradha Thakur (Secretary of Economic Affairs) will head the Indian team.
India's delegation will still be part of key discussions
Even without Sitharaman, India's delegation will join key discussions with BRICS, G20, and G24 countries, plus the main IMF Board of Governors meeting.
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra is set to talk about financial stability in emerging markets on October 15.
All this signals that India is staying engaged globally despite the current friction with the US.