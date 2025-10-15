India-EU FTA by December: Duty-free access to $20tn market Business Oct 15, 2025

India is about to score duty-free access to the European Union's massive $20 trillion market, with a Free Trade Agreement expected by December 2025.

This follows a recently concluded trade deal with the European Free Trade Association and an agreement with the UK that is expected to be operationalised soon.

The latest round of talks in Brussels on October 10 made real progress, and negotiators are now ironing out the last details.