India-EU FTA by December: Duty-free access to $20tn market
India is about to score duty-free access to the European Union's massive $20 trillion market, with a Free Trade Agreement expected by December 2025.
This follows a recently concluded trade deal with the European Free Trade Association and an agreement with the UK that is expected to be operationalised soon.
The latest round of talks in Brussels on October 10 made real progress, and negotiators are now ironing out the last details.
EU already India's top trading partner
The EU is already India's top trading partner, with two-way trade hitting $136.5 billion last year.
This new deal could help Indian exports—especially clothes and textiles—grow fast, but it also means meeting tough EU standards.
If all goes well, this FTA could help India diversify its markets and reduce reliance on just a few big buyers, opening up more global opportunities for young entrepreneurs and businesses alike.