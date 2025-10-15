GM takes $1.6B hit as EV sales slump Business Oct 15, 2025

General Motors just announced a $1.6 billion charge to its quarterly earnings for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, mostly because of canceled EV contracts and writing down the value of its electric vehicle plants.

The charge is due to a reassessment of EV-related assets and contract cancelations, stemming from policy changes that are expected to slow EV adoption, rather than directly from current lower sales.

Fewer people are buying EVs in the US since the federal $7,500 tax credit ended and emissions rules were relaxed.