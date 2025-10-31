Asian markets rise on positive US earnings reports

This rally signals renewed confidence in tech stocks, which have been pretty shaky lately. US futures are up too—S&P 500 by 0.6% and Nasdaq 100 by 1.2%—showing investors are feeling more optimistic as worries about AI spending linger.

Factors influencing the market

Markets are reacting to a recent US-China tariff truce between Presidents Trump and Xi Jinping, plus the Federal Reserve's latest rate cut (though not everyone at the Fed agreed).

Inflation in Tokyo advanced at a faster pace and is also shaping the mood across Asia right now.