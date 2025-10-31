Asian markets rise on positive US earnings reports
Asian markets got a boost after Apple and Amazon posted impressive results.
The MSCI Asia index climbed 0.6%, with Japan leading the gains.
Apple's shares rose after topping revenue estimates and sharing an upbeat holiday outlook, while Amazon soared 13% thanks to its fastest cloud growth in nearly three years.
Tech stocks are gaining again
This rally signals renewed confidence in tech stocks, which have been pretty shaky lately.
US futures are up too—S&P 500 by 0.6% and Nasdaq 100 by 1.2%—showing investors are feeling more optimistic as worries about AI spending linger.
Factors influencing the market
Markets are reacting to a recent US-China tariff truce between Presidents Trump and Xi Jinping, plus the Federal Reserve's latest rate cut (though not everyone at the Fed agreed).
Inflation in Tokyo advanced at a faster pace and is also shaping the mood across Asia right now.