Asian Paints shares surge 5% on UAE plant boost
Business
Asian Paints shares climbed 4.89% to ₹2,527 on Friday, notching their third day of gains.
The boost follows the launch of their new white cement plant in Fujairah, UAE last week.
Anticipation builds for Q2 earnings and potential interim dividend
Investors are feeling upbeat ahead of Asian Paints's upcoming Q2 earnings on November 12, with hopes for a possible interim dividend.
The excitement shows growing confidence in both the company and the paints sector overall.
ICICI Securities maintains 'ADD' rating, sets target price at ₹2,650
The new UAE facility, a positive industry outlook, and rising commodity prices are all playing a part.
ICICI Securities remains optimistic, keeping an 'ADD' rating and setting a target price of ₹2,650 per share.