Sensex gains 150 points, Nifty near 25,400 mark

On Friday, the Sensex rose by about 150 points after opening lower, and the Nifty 50 came close to its highest mark since October 2024. Bank Nifty set a fresh record above 57,628, as upbeat vibes grew ahead of big bank Q2 results—despite a wobbly start from IT stocks.

In the positive zone A strong market usually means investors are feeling good and money is flowing in.

Big gains in banking and giants like Reliance hint at a healthier, more balanced market.

Plus, a stronger rupee and cheaper oil are helping keep inflation in check, which is good news for company profits.

FIIs and DIIs in action The surge is mostly thanks to major buying by both foreign and domestic institutional investors—FIIs picked up shares worth ₹997 crore and DIIs added ₹4,076 crore just yesterday.

The rupee's boost (now at 87.75 per US dollar) and Brent crude dropping to $60.94 per barrel are also making things easier for businesses.