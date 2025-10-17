Next Article
Meta's Louisiana data center gets $27B debt, $2.5B equity infusion
Business
Meta and Blue Owl Capital have teamed up for an almost $30 billion deal to build a new data center in Richland Parish, Louisiana—the biggest private financing ever in this space.
Arranged by Morgan Stanley, the project uses a special purpose vehicle (SPV) with over $27 billion in debt and $2.5 billion in equity, marking a huge leap for tech infrastructure.
Hyperion will power Meta's AI infrastructure
Meta is taking a 20% stake and will handle building and running the center, aiming to finish by 2029.
Thanks to the SPV setup, Meta keeps its financial flexibility without piling on debt—a move S&P rewarded with an A+ bond rating.
With Hyperion powering up to 5 gigawatts, this project is part of Meta's push to expand its AI-ready data centers, following big builds in Ohio and Texas.