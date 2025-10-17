Meta's Louisiana data center gets $27B debt, $2.5B equity infusion

Hyperion will power Meta's AI infrastructure

Meta is taking a 20% stake and will handle building and running the center, aiming to finish by 2029.

Thanks to the SPV setup, Meta keeps its financial flexibility without piling on debt—a move S&P rewarded with an A+ bond rating.

With Hyperion powering up to 5 gigawatts, this project is part of Meta's push to expand its AI-ready data centers, following big builds in Ohio and Texas.