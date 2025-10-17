DayOne seeks $1B+ in Series C at $4-5B valuation
DayOne, a data center operator separated from GDS Holdings, is raising over $1 billion in Series C funding to boost its expansion into Southeast Asia and Europe.
The company, which rebranded from GDS International earlier this year, could be valued at $4-5 billion in this round, according to sources.
DayOne's ambitious plans and previous funding round
DayOne is reaching out to global infrastructure and Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds for investment. A big highlight: they're planning a €1.2 billion data center in Lahti, Finland—marking their first step into Europe.
In 2024, DayOne pulled in about $1.8 billion from major backers like Hillhouse and SoftBank Vision Fund. After last December's Series B, GDS Holdings's stake dropped to 35.6%.
Right now, DayOne has 480MW of data center capacity in service or under construction, and another 590MW is in the pipeline for key Asian markets.