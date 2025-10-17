Bitcoin, Ethereum slip further; gold shines past $4,300
Bitcoin and Ethereum both dipped under important price floors on Friday, with Bitcoin around $109,000 and Ethereum near $3,930.
The whole crypto market cap slipped below $3.8 trillion, and other big coins like Solana, XRP, and Cardano also lost 2-4% in the past 24 hours.
Bitcoin and Ethereum fell nearly 10% this week
Crypto's rough week—Bitcoin down over 10%, Ethereum nearly 10%—shows just how much market uncertainty is in the air.
Altcoins took even bigger hits, while gold surged past $4,300 an ounce, reminding everyone why it's still the classic "safe haven."
What do experts say?
It's a mix of shaky global economics and technical signals.
Bitcoin falling below $110,000 triggered more selling, and experts say if it drops under $108,000, things could get worse.
For Ethereum, breaking above $4,070 is key to avoid slipping further.