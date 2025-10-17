Bitcoin, Ethereum slip further; gold shines past $4,300 Business Oct 17, 2025

Bitcoin and Ethereum both dipped under important price floors on Friday, with Bitcoin around $109,000 and Ethereum near $3,930.

The whole crypto market cap slipped below $3.8 trillion, and other big coins like Solana, XRP, and Cardano also lost 2-4% in the past 24 hours.