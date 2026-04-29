Asian stocks slide ahead of tech earnings amid AI doubts
Asian stocks took a hit this morning, following Wall Street's lead after US tech shares dropped.
The big worry? Investors aren't sure if all the money pouring into artificial intelligence is actually paying off.
With major tech companies about to reveal their earnings, everyone's watching to see if the global stock rally can keep going or if it's time to get cautious.
Rising oil lifts US yields
It's not just AI nerves shaking things up. Rising oil prices have pushed US Treasury yields higher, making investors less hopeful about interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve anytime soon.
On top of that, order to halt some shipments by chip equipment companies to a specific Chinese chipmaker and tensions between the US and Iran are adding to global market jitters.
All in all, it's a wait-and-watch moment for anyone keeping an eye on their portfolio.