Asian stocks slip as Trump revives tariff threats on NATO allies

Why does this matter?

Tariffs could make everyday products pricier and shake up global jobs—stuff that hits home even if you're not following politics.

European leaders aren't taking it lightly: the EU is considering tariffs on €93 billion ($108 billion) worth of US goods.

The UK's Prime Minister called Trump's move "completely wrong."

Finnish President Alexander Stubb warned it could spark a "dangerous downward spiral."

Norway's leader added that "threats have no place among allies."