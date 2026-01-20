Asian stocks slip as Trump revives tariff threats on NATO allies
Asian markets took a hit Tuesday after Donald Trump threatened new tariffs on goods from several NATO countries—including the UK, France, Germany, and more.
US stock futures dropped nearly 1%, and bond yields ticked up as investors worried about a possible trade fight.
Why does this matter?
Tariffs could make everyday products pricier and shake up global jobs—stuff that hits home even if you're not following politics.
European leaders aren't taking it lightly: the EU is considering tariffs on €93 billion ($108 billion) worth of US goods.
The UK's Prime Minister called Trump's move "completely wrong."
Finnish President Alexander Stubb warned it could spark a "dangerous downward spiral."
Norway's leader added that "threats have no place among allies."
What's behind the drama?
Trump's tariffs target countries sending troops to Greenland for Arctic drills; tariffs were reportedly proposed, but timing and rates were not specified in the source.
With both sides digging in, there's real concern about a transatlantic trade war—and that kind of tension usually means more market ups and downs ahead.