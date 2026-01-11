Asian tech stocks are on fire, outpacing US giants thanks to AI buzz
Asian tech companies are kicking off 2026 strong—think a nearly 6% jump for the region's big tech index, while the Nasdaq 100 managed just 2%.
Investors are shifting their attention from pricey US names to Asia's more affordable, AI-driven leaders.
Why does this matter?
If you're watching where tech is headed, Asia's got momentum.
Chipmakers like TSMC, Samsung, and SK Hynix have seen their shares climb up to 16%, and Hua Hong Semiconductor soared over 20%.
With massive global spending on AI (and a lot of that cash flowing into Asian firms), analysts expect even bigger earnings growth here than in the US.
What's fueling the surge?
It comes down to three things: booming demand for AI chips, solid earnings jumps (Samsung's profit tripled!), and way cheaper stock prices compared to American peers.
Plus, China's expanding AI scene and a wave of new IPOs are keeping Asia at the center of the global tech race.