Atlanta Electricals IPO subscribed 70 times; what to know Business Sep 24, 2025

Atlanta Electricals's IPO just closed with a huge buzz, getting 70.63 times more bids than shares on offer.

Big investors (QIBs) led the charge, subscribing nearly 195 times their quota, while non-institutional and retail investors also showed strong interest.

Anchor investors put in ₹205 crore, and the company is valued at almost ₹5,800 crore at the top price band (₹754 per share).