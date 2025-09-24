Atlanta Electricals IPO subscribed 70 times; what to know
Atlanta Electricals's IPO just closed with a huge buzz, getting 70.63 times more bids than shares on offer.
Big investors (QIBs) led the charge, subscribing nearly 195 times their quota, while non-institutional and retail investors also showed strong interest.
Anchor investors put in ₹205 crore, and the company is valued at almost ₹5,800 crore at the top price band (₹754 per share).
What does the company do?
Based in Gujarat, Atlanta Electricals makes power, auto, and inverter duty transformers for big industries.
Money from this IPO will help them pay off debt and boost working capital so they can keep growing.
Key details of the offer
The IPO ran from September 22 to September 24, 2025.
The offer included a fresh issue of ₹400 crore in shares plus an additional ₹287 crore worth sold by promoters and existing shareholders.