How AI deal with OpenAI made Oracle's Larry Ellison superrich

Larry Ellison, the co-founder of Oracle, became the second richest person in the world this September with a net worth hitting $393 billion.

His fortune soared as Oracle's focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing paid off big time—including a massive $300 billion deal with OpenAI set to kick off in 2027.

The result? Oracle's stock has nearly quadrupled over the past few years.