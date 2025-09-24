Jaro Education IPO: Issue nearly 2x over so far

QIBs lagged a bit in bidding

Non-institutional investors led the charge, subscribing to their share 3.49 times over, while retail investors also showed solid interest at 2.01 times. Qualified institutional buyers were a bit more reserved at 68%.

Jaro had already raised ₹135 crore from anchor investors before this, and plans to use the IPO funds for marketing, paying off debt, and general business needs.