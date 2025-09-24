Next Article
Jaro Education IPO: Issue nearly 2x over so far
Business
Jaro Education's IPO is getting a lot of attention—it was subscribed nearly twice over by Wednesday evening, with investors bidding for way more shares than available.
The ₹450 crore offering is priced between ₹846 and ₹890 per share, and wraps up on Thursday.
QIBs lagged a bit in bidding
Non-institutional investors led the charge, subscribing to their share 3.49 times over, while retail investors also showed solid interest at 2.01 times. Qualified institutional buyers were a bit more reserved at 68%.
Jaro had already raised ₹135 crore from anchor investors before this, and plans to use the IPO funds for marketing, paying off debt, and general business needs.