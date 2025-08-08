AU Small Finance Bank gets RBI nod to become universal bank Business Aug 08, 2025

AU Small Finance Bank just got the go-ahead from the RBI to upgrade into a universal bank—the first time this has happened in a decade.

Starting out as a vehicle finance company back in 1996 and turning into a small finance bank in 2017, AU now hits a major milestone.

CEO Sanjay Agarwal called it "This milestone is a reaffirmation of our purpose, perseverance, and passion" for the team.