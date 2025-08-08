Next Article
Reliance Industries is India's biggest private employer after TCS
Reliance Industries just boosted its team by 1.9 lakh people this year, bouncing back from last year's job cuts and pushing its total staff past the four-lakh mark.
This puts Reliance closer to TCS, India's biggest private employer.
Reliance's workforce grew at double the rate of TCS
From FY21 to FY25, Reliance's workforce grew at more than double the rate of TCS and Infosys—mainly thanks to a big retail push (61% of jobs) and an expanded store footprint across India.
Digital services like Jio also kept growing, even as IT sector hiring slowed down elsewhere.
Where jobs are growing fast in India
Reliance isn't just about oil anymore—it's making big moves in retail, digital services, telecom, media, and green tech.
If you're looking for where jobs are growing fast in India right now, Reliance is definitely one to watch.