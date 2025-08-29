Austere Systems IPO: Price band set at ₹52-55 per share Business Aug 29, 2025

Austere Systems is rolling out its IPO on the BSE SME exchange to raise ₹16 crore, offering 28.3 lakh shares priced between ₹52-55 each.

If you're thinking of investing, the minimum bid is 4,000 shares—so you'll need about ₹2.2 lakh at the top price.

Anchor investors get first dibs on Tuesday, with general subscriptions opening Wednesday.