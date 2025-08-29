Next Article
Austere Systems IPO: Price band set at ₹52-55 per share
Austere Systems is rolling out its IPO on the BSE SME exchange to raise ₹16 crore, offering 28.3 lakh shares priced between ₹52-55 each.
If you're thinking of investing, the minimum bid is 4,000 shares—so you'll need about ₹2.2 lakh at the top price.
Anchor investors get first dibs on Tuesday, with general subscriptions opening Wednesday.
The company's business and growth plans
The company builds software, SaaS tools, mobile apps, and IT solutions for over 80 clients in seven countries—including work on state government projects across India.
With more than 100 completed projects and a dozen in-house products under its belt, Austere's aiming for a big milestone: its shares are set to list on September 11.