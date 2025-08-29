Next Article
LIC pays ₹7,324cr dividend to Indian government for FY25
LIC just paid the Indian government a massive ₹7,324.34 crore dividend for 2024-25.
The check was handed to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman by LIC's CEO and Managing Director R Doraiswamy, after shareholders approved it at their annual meeting on August 26.
Finance Ministry and LIC leaders present at the event
LIC is now in its 69th year and manages assets worth ₹56.23 lakh crore as of March 2025—making it a financial heavyweight in India.
Sending big dividends like this one shows how important LIC remains for the country's economy and public funds.
Senior leaders from both LIC and the Finance Ministry were present to mark the occasion.