Globtier Infotech IPO subscribed 1.34 times: GMP, allotment status

Launched in 2012, Globtier Infotech offers IT services like facilities management, cloud solutions, cybersecurity, and SAP support to clients across India, the US, Canada, and the UAE. The money raised will help with working capital and loan repayments.

IPO details, GMP

The IPO included 43.12 lakh shares (₹25.83 crore fresh issue + ₹3.61 crore OFS).

Allotment status goes live August 29—check Skyline Financial Services or BSE SME with your application or PAN number.

With no gray market premium right now, shares are likely to list close to ₹72 per share.