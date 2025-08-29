Reliance Retail's consumer business to become direct subsidiary of RIL

Reliance Retail has announced its plan to make its Consumer Products business, RCPL, a direct subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) . The decision was revealed at the 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM). The strategic move is aimed at bringing all consumer brands under one umbrella organization. Isha Ambani , Director of Reliance Retail, emphasized India's growing consumer market and the role of middle-class and rural consumers in driving demand for branded products.

Market potential Middle-class, rural consumers driving demand for branded products Ambani highlighted that India's $2 trillion consumer market is growing at over 8% per year, presenting a "high-growth opportunity." She noted that the country's 350 million middle-class households, with a combined purchasing power of over ₹100 lakh crore ($1.2 trillion), are fueling demand for premium yet affordable branded products. This trend is seen as a major driver of growth in the Indian retail sector.

Rural impact Rural markets are adopting global-quality branded products faster Ambani also pointed out that for the first time in India's history, rural markets are driving 65% of the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) growth. She said these markets, which comprise 900 million consumers, are adopting global-quality branded products faster than urban ones. The penetration rate in rural areas is growing at an impressive 35% annually. This trend highlights the changing dynamics of consumer behavior across different regions of India.

Strategic shift RCPL is transforming into a manufacturing-led company Ambani said that RCPL is not just witnessing this change but also driving it by transforming into a manufacturing-led company. The aim is to deliver global-quality products at Indian prices. She added that this FMCG business will serve as a model for future expansion into apparel, electronics, and other high-value consumer categories. These plans are based on deep consumer insight, design excellence, deep-tech manufacturing scale, and unmatched distribution networks.