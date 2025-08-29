India's GDP likely grew 6.8-7% in April-June: Report
India's GDP likely grew by 6.8-7% in April-June 2025, topping the RBI's 6.5% forecast and marking the strongest quarterly growth in over a year, thanks to solid gains in services and overall economic activity.
Services sector surged ahead with an impressive 8.3%
While industry slowed to about 4% growth and agriculture eased to 4.5%—partly due to weird weather—the services sector surged ahead with an impressive 8.3%, its best run in two years.
For the whole year, experts see GDP rising around 6.3%, just shy of last year's pace as both local and global challenges linger.
US slaps steep new tariffs (50%) on Indian goods
With the US slapping steep new tariffs (50%) on Indian goods from August 27, exports face fresh hurdles.
To soften the blow, India plans income tax cuts and tweaks to GST rates starting October, while falling oil prices might help keep inflation under control despite these trade headwinds.